BAR HARBOR — After a solid 2022 campaign, the Mount Desert Island High School football team has a lot to build on this fall.
Even though his Trojans suffered a few graduation losses, veteran head coach Mark Shields has optimistic expectations for his club in 2023.
“We did lose some quality players last year so we’re plugging in some kids in different spots,” said Shields, who expects his roster to cap out at around 30 players this fall.
MDI finished in the top spot in the Large School rankings of the 8-man division in 2022, going 5-2 before losing to Waterville, the two-time defending regional champion, in the regional final.
While the Trojans have a solid blend of talent returning at the skill positions, it’s along the offensive and defensive lines and linebacking spots that Shields is trying to find some depth.
That will be led by returnees Nate Olson, James Downie and Ayden Jeffers, all of whom Shields believes will be solid two-way players.
“We have probably four, five new starters on offense so it’ll be a learning process and we’ll see how we develop,” Shields said.
The Trojans have an experienced quarterback in three-year starter Spencer Laurendeau, who also quarterbacks the secondary from his free safety spot. Jacob Shields, the coach’s son, starts at both cornerback and tailback, and can also split out as a receiver offensively.
As is the case with most teams in the 8-man division, MDI will look to spread the field offensively, and Shields feels he has the athletes to do that.
It’s just a matter of his offensive line being able to get downfield and block and get skill guys in space.
“They have to be more mobile and agile,” Shields said. “We’re going to expect those guys to be moving right and left pretty quickly.”
With rival Ellsworth/Sumner dropping down to the small-school ranks, the large-school ranks will have a few new faces this fall, including Spruce Mountain of Jay-Livermore Falls and Mountain Valley of Rumford, the latter of whom will be MDI’s opening night opponent on Sept. 1.
Shields expects things to be wide open but said Waterville remains the team to beat.
“Mountain Valley, we know nothing about them, this is the first time I’ve seen them in 8-man,” said Shields. “Waterville’s the team to beat. Until somebody beats them, they’re the team to beat.”
Shields also expects Camden Hills of Rockport to be competitive as well.
“It’ll be a battle for teams to get in (to the playoffs),” Shields said. “I think it’s going to be pretty competitive every week for most teams.”