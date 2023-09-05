Football

BAR HARBOR — In a scintillating high school football season-opening affair between two eight-man Large School North contenders featuring plenty of offense, it was a trio of defensive plays that wound up being the difference.

Mount Desert Island High School junior defensive end James Downey came up with a huge sack and two-point conversion stop and senior defensive back Jacob Shields a late interception as the Trojans stopped Mountain Valley of Rumford 36-26 at Alumni Field on Friday evening.

