BAR HARBOR — In a scintillating high school football season-opening affair between two eight-man Large School North contenders featuring plenty of offense, it was a trio of defensive plays that wound up being the difference.
Mount Desert Island High School junior defensive end James Downey came up with a huge sack and two-point conversion stop and senior defensive back Jacob Shields a late interception as the Trojans stopped Mountain Valley of Rumford 36-26 at Alumni Field on Friday evening.
Downey had come up with a monumental third-down sack late in the third quarter with the Trojans up 16 and the Falcons driving deep into MDI territory, and later stuffed a two-point conversion attempt after Mountain Valley had scored in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The latter stop kept it a two-possession game, and Shields' interception of a desperation pass on the Falcons' next drive sealed the win for MDI.
"Honestly we just had some things go our way," said Trojans' coach Mark Shields, Jacob's father, who wasn't surprised at Downey coming up huge in the clutch.
"He played some defensive end for us last year, he wasn't the starter, but he came in late in the season," Shields said. "I knew coming into this season, he was going to be my strong-side end. He's just a tough kid."
After going into halftime with a 28-20 edge, MDI went a bit back to its old-school offensive roots on its first drive of the third quarter, marching 65 yards on nine plays culminating with quarterback Spencer Laurendeau's 1-yard touchdown run.
That drive was aided by a fake punt on a fourth-down play in which Laurendeau found Jarron Beiker for a 33-yard gain to the Falcons' 10.
The subsequent two-point conversion gave the Trojans a 16-point lead and the lengthy march also wore down a Falcons' team that had a 320-mile round trip from Rumford to Bar Harbor.
Laurendeau finished his night with 117 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns and a second-quarter touchdown toss to Cal Hodgdon that gave the Trojans the lead for good.
In addition to his game-clinching interception, Shields tabulated 123 yards on the ground and set up MDI's first touchdown with a 56-yard scamper on an option play.
In a first half featuring plenty of offensive fireworks, Laurendeau got things going quickly for the Trojans in the opening quarter, scampering in for a two-yard touchdown barely six minutes into the contest.
The Falcons responded quickly, needing only three plays to travel 80 yards, with senior Kaden Paaso ripping a 57-yard touchdown run, and the subsequent two-point conversion gave Mountain Valley an 8-6 lead.
Mountain Valley extended its lead early in the second on a Jyrrmal Yates 9-yard TD reception and subsequently forced a 3-and-out, but a fumbled punt set the Trojans up at the Falcons' 15, and Laurendeau scored on a 15-yard run two plays later.
After Paaso returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for the Falcons, the Trojans embarked on an eight-play, 57-yard march that was capped by Laurendeau's eight-yard TD pass to Hodgdon.
The physical Falcons did an outstanding job during the first half at the line of scrimmage and the combined toughness and speed of Paaso (163 yards on 19 carries) gave the Trojans fits throughout the first half.
But that came as no surprise to MDI, as Mountain Valley, a tradition-laden program that dominated the Class B landscape in the early part of the 21st century, showed it will be a contender in the eight-man ranks this fall.
"They're a mill town and there's a lot of tradition, they've got a lot of gold balls in their trophy case down there," Shields said. "We wanted to be the more physical team. They hit us pretty hard too, but I think, overall, our kids met the challenge."