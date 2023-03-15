Grant selected to participate in Lobster Bowl Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Football Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School senior tailback Aiden Grant has been selected to represent the East in the 33rd annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl football game later this summer.Grant, who was the Trojans' leading rusher on the season, was one of 46 players chosen to play for the East.The game will be held on Saturday, July 15, in Lewiston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island High School Football Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Breathing battery acid in Bar Harbor Trenton man remains on the run Bar Harbor man accused of strangling ex pleads no contest Weekly rentals ordinance heading to town meeting Ukrainian family talks about the war, their new life on MDI Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists