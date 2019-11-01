Football team falls to Belfast

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island football team’s 2019 season came to an end Friday night with a 28-18 loss to Belfast.

Belfast (5-3) took a 6-0 lead over the Trojans midway through the first quarter on an 85-yard touchdown. Yet MDI fought back and kept the deficit to one score going into halftime as the visiting Lions led 14-10.

MDI (1-7) took the lead in the fourth quarter as Porter Isaacs rumbled in from 1 yard out to put the Trojans up 18-14. Unfortunately for the home team, though, Belfast responded with two unanswered touchdowns to claim the win and bring an end to the Trojans’ season.

Seniors Cole Allen, Nick Corson, Ben Freudig, William Hodgdon and Sam Keblinsky were recognized at the Senior Night ceremony.