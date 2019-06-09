Football skills combine planned

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football program will be hosting a skills combine next Saturday June 15, at the high school.

The event will offer skills test and competitions such as the 40-yard dash, standing long jump, an all-star obstacle course and punt, pass and kick competitions. It is open to all players and prospective players from third grade through 12th grade in the MDI area.

This event is a fun and competitive opportunity to prepare players, coaches and family members for the 2019 season. Youth players will also have opportunities to connect with and learn from varsity football players at the high school.

For varsity players, field nights will be held Wednesday nights starting next Wednesday, June 12, and concluding July 31. All prospective varsity players are encouraged to attend field night events.