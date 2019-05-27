Football opponents

BAR HARBOR — Official times and dates have yet to be set, but the Mount Desert Island High School football team has a rough idea of where and when it will be playing games when the 2019 season kicks off.

MDI will play a preseason game against Hampden Academy on either Aug. 30 or Aug. 31 before opening on the road against Old Town Sept. 6 or 7. The Trojans will then host Maine Central Institute on Sept. 13 or 14 before traveling to Orono on Sept. 20 or 21 and closing out the first half of the regular season at home against Stearns on Sept. 27 or 28.

MDI will begin the second half of the season with a pair of road contests as it travels to Waterville Oct. 4 or 5 and plays Oct. 11 or 12 at John Bapst. The Trojans close out the season with home games Oct. 18 or 19 against Oceanside and Oct. 25 or 26 against Belfast.

MDI will be playing its second season under head coach Mark Arnold in 2019. The Trojans went 3-5 last season and missed the playoffs by one spot in the Heals.