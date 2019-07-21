BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football program has scheduled a youth football fundamentals event Aug. 2 at MDI High School.

All area elementary students interested in playing football this year are welcome to attend the event, which is free of charge. Players will learn non-contact skills and participate in fun activities that will grow their knowledge of the game.

Students from grades 2-8 are welcome to sign up to participate in Acadian Youth Sports’ fall season at the event. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 8.