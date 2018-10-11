Football falls to Nokomis

NEWPORT — The 2018 football season has been a learning experience for the Mount Desert Island High School Trojans. Faced with another tough test over the weekend, the Trojans will be eager to bounce back once again.

The MDI football team ended the toughest portion of its 2018 schedule Saturday afternoon when it fell 44-12 against Nokomis in Newport. It was a disappointing defeat for the MDI team, which showed promise to start the game before the home team took control late.

The Trojans took an early lead in the game when Elijah Joyce scored on an 18-yard touchdown run following a defensive stop. Yet MDI (1-5) failed to convert on the 2-point attempt, and Nokomis scored with just under a minute left in the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead.

After a controversial sideline interference call wiped out a big play for MDI in the second quarter, Nokomis took advantage with a field goal to extend its lead. The Warriors (3-3) then scored another touchdown with 48 seconds left to take a 17-6 lead into halftime.

Nokomis added three more touchdowns in the third quarter to go ahead 36-6. MDI would then provide its final score of the day with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter when Erik Merchant ran the ball in from 14 yards out.

MDI had a successful day on the ground with 265 rushing yards as a team. Joyce carried the ball 22 times for 135 yards, and Merchant and Hunter Gray combined for 121 yards on 11 carries.

The game marked the end of four straight games against the top-four teams in Class C North. Maine Central Institute (5-1) is currently ranked first followed by Hermon (5-1) in second, Nokomis in third and Winslow (3-3) in fourth.

MDI will be back at home against John Bapst (1-5) at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. It will be Senior Night for Adam Burdzel, Sam Hoff, Gilbert Isaacs, Joyce, Coady Modeen and Eilon Zboray.