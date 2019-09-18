Football falls to Huskies

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football team fell to its first defeat of the 2019 season Friday night with a 47-8 home loss to Maine Central Institute.

MDI had a promising first few plays of the game, getting the ball in MCI territory and driving to the edge of the red zone. But the Huskies (2-0) intercepted quarterback Baylor Landsman and went ahead 6-0 two plays later on a 73-yard touchdown run from Ryan Friend.

MCI scored its second touchdown of the game on the next drive as Friend threw both a touchdown pass and a successful 2-point conversion pass, and the Huskies would add two more touchdowns in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0. MDI (1-1) scored its only touchdown of the game with 10 seconds left in the half on touchdown run and 2-point conversion from Landsman.

The second half, though, was all Huskies as MCI scored two third-quarter touchdowns to make the score 41-8. A touchdown run from Braeden Kennedy with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining sent the game into running time as the Huskies beat MDI in Bar Harbor for the fourth year in a row.

Sam Mitchell led MDI’s rushing attack with 60 yards on eight carries. Jack Hodgdon (one rush for 26 yards) and Landsman (10 rushes for 25 yards) also contributed for the Trojans, who rushed for 118 yards as a team.

Landsman threw four passes for 25 yards for MDI and threw three interceptions on the evening, and Hodgdon completed two passes for 27 yards while throwing one interception. Sam Keblinsky led the Trojans in the receiving game with two catches for 21 yards as A.J. Lozano (three receptions for 16 yards) and Mitchell (one reception for 6 yards) also recorded catches.

MDI’s next game will be on the road against Old Town (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Old Town lost to Houlton 42-6 on Friday night.