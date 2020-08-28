Follow ‘Round the Rock’

BAR HARBOR — Puranjot Kaur is set to begin the never-before-attempted marathon swim around Mount Desert Island Friday morning Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. at Hadley Point.

The swim will be approximately 44 statute miles and will take roughly 24 hours to complete. It’s a fundraiser for Open Table MDI, an island nonprofit run by Kaur and her husband that focuses on food security and community building.

Kaur will wear only a normal bathing suit, cap, goggles and earplugs. The use of a wetsuit is against the rules of the Marathon Swimmers Federation (MSF), the international organization that keeps historical records and ratifies open-water marathon swims. The swimmer remains in the water for the duration of the swim without intentional physical contact with escort vessels, support personnel or other objects (fixed or floating).

Kaur will be escorted throughout by an extensive volunteer safety team.

Supporters may follow Kaur’s progress on an online tracker, track.rs/roundtherock2020/.

“Come cheer on Puranjot as she passes,” support team member Gary Allen said. “Yes, she will be focused on swimming, but she will hear you!” Fans are also welcome at the start and finish, he said, but are asked to wear masks and “remember to give her team the space they need to get things underway and wrapped up safely.”

Learn more or donate at opentablemdi.org/round-the-rock-2020.