ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Salmon Federation and Maine Outdoor School present several fly tying workshops for fly fishing in the coming weeks.

The first is set for Monday, Oct. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Airline Brewing in Ellsworth. Then, a workshop is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth from 5-7:30 p.m.

Every participant will leave with their own hand-tied fly. Contact Downeast Salmon Federation at 483-4336.