Flamingo 4-miler set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — This year’s running of the Harbor House Flamingo 4-Miler is set for July 14. The race is held annually as part of the Flamingo Festival festivities in Southwest Harbor hosted by Harbor House Community Center.

Registration for this year’s race is $15 for those who register before tomorrow, July 5. Registration, which rises to $20 starting Saturday at midnight, can be completed online at harborhousemdi.org/flamingo-festival.

Those wishing to register on race day may do so beginning at 7 a.m. at the Tremont Community Center. The first 50 registrants this year will receive a flamingo-themed gift.

Following registration, runners will be bused to Acadia’s Seawall Picnic Area in Southwest Harbor to begin the race. The 4-mile course will then take runners throughout the park before finishing back at the community center.

Last year’s race was won by Bar Harbor’s Judson Cake, who crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 33 seconds to finish nearly two and a half minutes ahead of the closest competitor. Rebeccah Geib of Bar Harbor gave Mount Desert Island a sweep in both the men’s and women’s divisions with a time of 25:18 and overall place of fifth.