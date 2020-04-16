Thursday - Apr 16, 2020
Hancock ninth grader Moses Lincoln was the winner of the long jump this weekend with a jump of 11 feet, 8 inches in a virtual track meet organized by Mount Desert Island High School track and field coach Aaron Long. PHOTOS COURTESY OF MDI TRACK & FIELD

First virtual meet draws nearly two dozen athletes

April 16, 2020

BAR HARBOR — Even with all-day snow in the area last Friday, athletes from sixth grade to 60 years old headed out as soon as it cleared to complete in a virtual track and field meet, the first in a series organized by Mount Desert Island High School track and field coach Aaron Long. 

For results to be entered in the meet, each throw, sprint or run must be completed on Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the meet weekend. This past weekend saw 23 participants from 13 towns and two states. 

“Those that participated should be commended for their bravery and (willingness) to try something new,” Long wrote in announcing the results on the MDI Track & Field Facebook page, “whether that be a new event or just doing track and field for the first time ever. Creativity was on full display, and I absolutely love it!” 

When submitting results, many of the athletes also noted how much fun they had, he reported. 

The second meet is set for this weekend. Prior to competing, athletes are asked to register by email, and the more the merrier. An athlete’s best mark for each event should be submitted by 3 p.m. Sunday. 

“Participants understand that they are ‘competing’ virtually and will practice guidelines and recommendations around social distancing,” the rules and guidelines document states. “All AOS 91 school facilities are closed and not permitted to be used for any of these virtual meets” or for practicing. Runners are also reminded to run in well-lit areas and not in traffic. 

 

Virtual Track & Field Meet 

Week 1: April 10-12 

 

Women’s Shot Put

Chris Harper of Seal Cove sets up a throw with a homemade shot put. He finished second in the shot put with a throw of 21 feet, 8 inches.

Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 25′ 8.5” 

 

Men’s Shot Put 

Xander Amuso,10th grade, Little Cranberry, 30’ 0” 

Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 21’ 8” 

3 Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 17’ 2” 

 

Women’s Discus

Bea Amuso,11th grade, Little Cranberry, 60’ 0” 

Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 44’ 8” 

Melissa Amuso52, Little Cranberry, 34’ 0” 

 

Men’s Discus 

Alex Johnson, 29, Mount Desert, 102’ 

Xander Amuso10th grade, Little Cranberry, 85’ 0” 

Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 61’ 8” 

 

Women’s Long Jump

Tremont seventh grader Rachel Goodwin competes in the discus throw. She finished second with 44 feet, 8 inches.

Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 11’ 5” 

Alisa Long, 40, Mount Desert, 10’ 2” 

Azaria Long, 10th grade, Mount Desert, 9’ 7” 

 

Men’s Long Jump 

Moses Lincoln, 9th grade, Hancock, 11’ 8” 

Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 10’ 9.5” 

Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 9’11” 

 

Women’s 100 Meters 

Kaylee Todisco, 20, Wilmington, Mass., 13.38 seconds 

Bea Amuso11th grade, Little Cranberry, 14.40 seconds 

Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 18.56 seconds 

 

Men’s 100 Meters 

Ben Freudig12th grade, Tremont, 11.64 seconds 

Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 14.78 seconds 

Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 15.83 seconds 

Jordan Hedgepeth9th grade, Swan’s Island, 19.20 seconds 

 

Men’s 400 Meters 

Ben Freudig12th grade, Tremont, 55.81 seconds 

 

Women’s One Mile 

Cassidy Hanscom, 11th grade, Bar Harbor, 6:05 

Katherine Collins, 49, Winterport, 6:33 

Lisa Kingsbury, 60, Hampden, 7:33 

Azaria Long, 10th grade, Mount Desert, 8:00 

Laura Annis5th grade, Dedham, 8:30 

 

Men’s One Mile 

Charlie Collins, 9th grade, Winterport, 4:51 

Gabe Fiske, 11th grade, Hampden, 5:19 

Trevor Allen, 19, Hampden, 5:47 

Tim Pearson, 56, Holden, 6:08 

Tim Collins, 7th grade, Winterport, 6:33 

Daniel King, 59, Kennebunk, 6:48 

Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 7:00 

 

 

