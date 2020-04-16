First virtual meet draws nearly two dozen athletes

BAR HARBOR — Even with all-day snow in the area last Friday, athletes from sixth grade to 60 years old headed out as soon as it cleared to complete in a virtual track and field meet, the first in a series organized by Mount Desert Island High School track and field coach Aaron Long.

For results to be entered in the meet, each throw, sprint or run must be completed on Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the meet weekend. This past weekend saw 23 participants from 13 towns and two states.

“Those that participated should be commended for their bravery and (willingness) to try something new,” Long wrote in announcing the results on the MDI Track & Field Facebook page, “whether that be a new event or just doing track and field for the first time ever. Creativity was on full display, and I absolutely love it!”

When submitting results, many of the athletes also noted how much fun they had, he reported.

The second meet is set for this weekend. Prior to competing, athletes are asked to register by email, and the more the merrier. An athlete’s best mark for each event should be submitted by 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Participants understand that they are ‘competing’ virtually and will practice guidelines and recommendations around social distancing,” the rules and guidelines document states. “All AOS 91 school facilities are closed and not permitted to be used for any of these virtual meets” or for practicing. Runners are also reminded to run in well-lit areas and not in traffic.

Virtual Track & Field Meet

Week 1: April 10-12

Women’s Shot Put

1 Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 25′ 8.5”

Men’s Shot Put

1 Xander Amuso,10th grade, Little Cranberry, 30’ 0”

2 Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 21’ 8”

3 Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 17’ 2”

Women’s Discus

1 Bea Amuso,11th grade, Little Cranberry, 60’ 0”

2 Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 44’ 8”

3 Melissa Amuso, 52, Little Cranberry, 34’ 0”

Men’s Discus

1 Alex Johnson, 29, Mount Desert, 102’

2 Xander Amuso, 10th grade, Little Cranberry, 85’ 0”

3 Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 61’ 8”

Women’s Long Jump

1 Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 11’ 5”

2 Alisa Long, 40, Mount Desert, 10’ 2”

3 Azaria Long, 10th grade, Mount Desert, 9’ 7”

Men’s Long Jump

1 Moses Lincoln, 9th grade, Hancock, 11’ 8”

2 Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 10’ 9.5”

3 Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 9’11”

Women’s 100 Meters

1 Kaylee Todisco, 20, Wilmington, Mass., 13.38 seconds

2 Bea Amuso, 11th grade, Little Cranberry, 14.40 seconds

3 Rachel Goodwin, 7th grade, Seal Cove, 18.56 seconds

Men’s 100 Meters

1 Ben Freudig, 12th grade, Tremont, 11.64 seconds

2 Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 14.78 seconds

3 Chris Harper, 45, Seal Cove, 15.83 seconds

4 Jordan Hedgepeth, 9th grade, Swan’s Island, 19.20 seconds

Men’s 400 Meters

1 Ben Freudig, 12th grade, Tremont, 55.81 seconds

Women’s One Mile

1 Cassidy Hanscom, 11th grade, Bar Harbor, 6:05

2 Katherine Collins, 49, Winterport, 6:33

3 Lisa Kingsbury, 60, Hampden, 7:33

4 Azaria Long, 10th grade, Mount Desert, 8:00

5 Laura Annis, 5th grade, Dedham, 8:30

Men’s One Mile

1 Charlie Collins, 9th grade, Winterport, 4:51

2 Gabe Fiske, 11th grade, Hampden, 5:19

3 Trevor Allen, 19, Hampden, 5:47

4 Tim Pearson, 56, Holden, 6:08

5 Tim Collins, 7th grade, Winterport, 6:33

6 Daniel King, 59, Kennebunk, 6:48

7 Tyson Long, 6th grade, Mount Desert, 7:00