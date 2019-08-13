Fall sports start Monday

BAR HARBOR — The 2019-20 high school sports season officially begins Monday, Aug. 19, as schools around the state are eligible to begin fall practices.

Schools are currently in the midst of the Maine Principals’ Association’s “hands-off” period, a two-week stretch in which nearly all interactions between players and coaches are prohibited. That period began last Monday and will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

Mount Desert Island High School will be holding football practice from 6-7:30 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. as part of two-a-day conditioning. Cross-country and cheering will also meet for practices at 3 and 4 p.m., respectively.

Soccer, volleyball and fall cheer will be holding tryouts this year. Soccer tryouts will be held at 5 p.m. for boys and 5:30 for girls with volleyball (10 a.m.) and cheer tryouts being held earlier in the day.

Full schedules and classification listings for the upcoming season can be found online via the Maine Principals’ Association website.

Schedules for the MDI football and soccer teams as well as the five other Hancock County high schools are also set to appear in the Sept. 12 edition of the Islander.