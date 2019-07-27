Fall sports info night

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will be hosting informational meetings for the upcoming fall high school sports season Thursday, Aug. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. in the theater.

The meeting is mandatory for all students who plan to participate in fall sports, and their parents. Fall sports will include boys and girls soccer, cross country, football, golf, volleyball and sailing (offered in the fall, rather than the spring, for the upcoming school year).

Following the joint meeting, at 6:15 p.m., all students (new and returning) interested in participating in fall sports will meet with coaches to discuss expectations, schedules, physicals, etc.

Contact Bunky Dow at bdow@mdirss.org.