Fall half marathon boasts large field, perfect weather

BAR HARBOR — Brent Kocis was the first across the finish line Saturday in the 42nd Annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and Fall 5k. The Medford, Mass. resident finished with a time of one hour, 17.04 minutes.

Tammy Slusser of Monroeville, Penn. defended her 2018 title as women’s champion in the race, finishing in 1:33.07.

Tobin Peacock of Bar Harbor was in sixth place overall and the first Mount Desert Island resident to finish, with a time of 1:32.42.

In the 5k, Ponce Saltysiak of Bar Harbor took first place with his time of 18:09. Wendy Memishian of Bar Harbor was the first female finisher, completing the course in 22:38.

“I love to see all the participants leave from the starting line, most of them nervous or anxious,” race director Jennifer Briz said, “then come back through the finish, tired, but all smiles with an aura of accomplishment.”

She thanked the large group of volunteers, more than 50 in all, who directed runners along the course, offered water, assisted at the start and finish lines and more.

“Without them, these races could never happen,” she said. “MDI has a strong, supportive community.”

The race is organized by and is a fundraiser for the MDI YMCA. There were 285 runners and 37 walkers in the half marathon, and another 99 participants in the 5k race. That was the most participants in the race’s history, according to Tommy Parham, executive director of the Y.

“What a great race,” he said. “Many thanks to all those who participated. And, many thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers who made the race possible.”

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon

Sept. 21, 2019

First 50 finishers

1 Brent Kocis Medford, Mass. 1:17:04

2 John Damen New Albany, Ohio 1:18.26

3 Drew Bly New York, NY 1:25.23

4 Chris Wall Dracut, Mass. 1:27.32

5 Edz Lamy Beverly, Mass. 1:31.22

6 Tobin Peacock Bar Harbor 1:32.42

7 Tammy Slusser Monroeville, Penn. 1:33.07

8 Coy Pierce Gladewater, Tx. 1:34.24

9 Matthew Mace Arnold, Md. 1:34.42

10 William Khoury-Hanold New Haven, Conn. 1:36.10

11 Matthew Birchby Yarmouth 1:39.16

12 Caileigh Ronayne Billerica, Mass. 1:40.31

13 Stephen Whalen Bernard 1:40.35

14 David Painter Bar Harbor 1:41.15

15 Reuben Strayer Brooklyn, N.Y. 1:41.17

16 Kurt Kafferlin Houlton 1:41.21

17 Paul Brennan Sutton, Mass. 1:42.41

18 Sean Moro West Newton, Mass. 1:42.58

19 Clary Curtis Plantersville, Miss. 1:43.34

20 Ali Tyburski Boston, Mass. 1:44.13

21 Daniel George Greenwich, Conn. 1:44.21

22 Sarah Oppelt Worcester, Mass. 1:44.32

23 Cassidy Auger Portland 1:46.09

24 Claire Cashio Baton Rouge, La. 1:46.12

25 Stephen Dove Madison, Wisc. 1:48.21

26 Joseph Johnson Westborough, Mass. 1:48.23

27 Daniel Seemiller Ventura, Calif. 1:48.58

28 Susan Brennan Sutton, Mass. 1:49.07

29 Mariah Lussier Owls Head 1:49.17

30 Janelle Mihoc Centreville, Vir. 1:49.40

31 Todd Edgar Bar Harbor 1:49.46

32 Tyrone Fulgham Monmouth 1:49.54

33 Rick Franklin Atlanta, Ga. 1:50.35

34 Annie DuPre-Reynolds Ellsworth 1:50.45

35 Celeste LeCompte Brooklin, N.Y. 1:50.51

36 Ali Jennings Medford, Mass. 1:51.03

37 Danielle Salans New York, N.Y. 1:51.06

38 Elizabeth Dryden Flemington, N.J. 1:51.08

39 Kim Owen Yarmouth 1:51.11

40 Drew Galvin Dedham, Mass. 1:51.33

41 Meagan Kelly Bar Harbor 1:51.43

42 Dan Granholm Southwest Harbor 1:51.48

43 Casey Gildea Cohasset, Mass. 1:51.50

44 Mark Baillargeon Chicopee, Mass. 1:51.52

45 Bree Raburn Herndon, Vir. 1:51.54

46 Benjamin Grant Portland 1:51.57

47 Susanna Hodge El Cajon, Calif. 1:52.23

48 Melissa C. Albany, N.Y. 1:52.54

49 Peter Smith New York, N.Y. 1:52.56

50 Kenneth Stewart Tulsa, Okla. 1:53.29