A volunteer helps direct runners Saturday on the course of the annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and Fall 5k. Sections of the course are on carriage roads in Acadia National Park. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

Fall half marathon boasts large field, perfect weather

September 25, 2019

BAR HARBOR — Brent Kocis was the first across the finish line Saturday in the 42nd Annual Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon and Fall 5k. The Medford, Mass. resident finished with a time of one hour, 17.04 minutes.

Tammy Slusser of Monroeville, Penn. defended her 2018 title as women’s champion in the race, finishing in 1:33.07.

Tobin Peacock of Bar Harbor was in sixth place overall and the first Mount Desert Island resident to finish, with a time of 1:32.42.

In the 5k, Ponce Saltysiak of Bar Harbor took first place with his time of 18:09. Wendy Memishian of Bar Harbor was the first female finisher, completing the course in 22:38.

“I love to see all the participants leave from the starting line, most of them nervous or anxious,” race director Jennifer Briz said, “then come back through the finish, tired, but all smiles with an aura of accomplishment.”

She thanked the large group of volunteers, more than 50 in all, who directed runners along the course, offered water, assisted at the start and finish lines and more.

“Without them, these races could never happen,” she said. “MDI has a strong, supportive community.”

The race is organized by and is a fundraiser for the MDI YMCA. There were 285 runners and 37 walkers in the half marathon, and another 99 participants in the 5k race. That was the most participants in the race’s history, according to Tommy Parham, executive director of the Y.

“What a great race,” he said. “Many thanks to all those who participated. And, many thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers who made the race possible.”

 

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half Marathon

Sept. 21, 2019

First 50 finishers

1        Brent Kocis Medford, Mass.    1:17:04

2        John Damen         New Albany, Ohio         1:18.26

3        Drew Bly    New York, NY     1:25.23

4        Chris Wall  Dracut, Mass.       1:27.32

5        Edz Lamy   Beverly, Mass.     1:31.22

6        Tobin Peacock      Bar Harbor 1:32.42

7        Tammy Slusser    Monroeville, Penn.         1:33.07

8        Coy Pierce  Gladewater, Tx.   1:34.24

9        Matthew Mace     Arnold, Md.         1:34.42

10      William Khoury-Hanold          New Haven, Conn.        1:36.10

11      Matthew Birchby Yarmouth   1:39.16

12      Caileigh Ronayne Billerica, Mass.    1:40.31

13      Stephen Whalen   Bernard      1:40.35

14      David Painter       Bar Harbor 1:41.15

15      Reuben Strayer    Brooklyn, N.Y.    1:41.17

16      Kurt Kafferlin      Houlton      1:41.21

17      Paul Brennan       Sutton, Mass.       1:42.41

18      Sean Moro  West Newton, Mass.      1:42.58

19      Clary Curtis                   Plantersville, Miss.        1:43.34

20      Ali Tyburski         Boston, Mass.      1:44.13

21      Daniel George      Greenwich, Conn. 1:44.21

22      Sarah Oppelt        Worcester, Mass. 1:44.32

23      Cassidy Auger      Portland      1:46.09

24      Claire Cashio       Baton Rouge, La. 1:46.12

25      Stephen Dove       Madison, Wisc.    1:48.21

26      Joseph Johnson    Westborough, Mass.      1:48.23

27      Daniel Seemiller   Ventura, Calif.     1:48.58

28      Susan Brennan     Sutton, Mass.       1:49.07

29      Mariah Lussier     Owls Head           1:49.17

30      Janelle Mihoc       Centreville, Vir.    1:49.40

31      Todd Edgar          Bar Harbor 1:49.46

32      Tyrone Fulgham   Monmouth  1:49.54

33      Rick Franklin       Atlanta, Ga.         1:50.35

34      Annie DuPre-Reynolds  Ellsworth    1:50.45

35      Celeste LeCompte          Brooklin, N.Y.     1:50.51

36      Ali Jennings                   Medford, Mass.    1:51.03

37      Danielle Salans     New York, N.Y.   1:51.06

38      Elizabeth Dryden Flemington, N.J.   1:51.08

39      Kim Owen  Yarmouth   1:51.11

40      Drew Galvin         Dedham, Mass.    1:51.33

41      Meagan Kelly       Bar Harbor 1:51.43

42      Dan Granholm     Southwest Harbor         1:51.48

43      Casey Gildea        Cohasset, Mass.   1:51.50

44      Mark Baillargeon Chicopee, Mass.   1:51.52

45      Bree Raburn         Herndon, Vir.       1:51.54

46      Benjamin Grant    Portland      1:51.57

47      Susanna Hodge    El Cajon, Calif.    1:52.23

48      Melissa C.   Albany, N.Y.        1:52.54

49      Peter Smith          New York, N.Y.   1:52.56

50      Kenneth Stewart  Tulsa, Okla.         1:53.29

