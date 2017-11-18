Exercise program for seniors to start

BAR HARBOR — Graceful Aging, a new Healthy Acadia program, will offer free weekly exercise classes for older adults starting in January. The classes will be taught by program Coordinator Susan Sassaman.

“These members of our community deserve the opportunity of aging in place in their own homes, and exercise provides a key component of this,” said Sassaman.

“Low-impact, low-stress exercise classes enhance senior health and overall quality of life,” she said, “and have been proven to improve strength and balance, increase mental clarity, lower blood pressure, decrease depression and anxiety, and help those in recovery from cancer, stroke and surgery. Another very important outcome of these classes is decreasing loneliness, because they provide a consistent social forum for many seniors who all too often have become isolated.”

The classes, which include Tai Chi for Health, Power for Parkinson’s, Meditation and three forms of yoga: Chair Yoga, Yoga Dance and Yoga for Cancer Recovery, will be held at Malvern-Belmont and the YWCA in Bar Harbor, and the Harbor House in Southwest Harbor. All classes are free, supported by grants from The Stroud Fund and The Parkinson’s Wellness Fund. Donations will be accepted. A class schedule will be announced.

Healthy Acadia is a community health coalition dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for people to make healthy choices for themselves and their families across Hancock and Washington counties. Visit healthyacadia.org or contact Sassaman at 288-8103 or [email protected].