Emerson girls take 1st at Parker Pruitt

SULLIVAN — The Emerson girls’ cross-country team had a solid day in Saturday’s Parker Pruitt Invitational in Sullivan.

Emerson’s Amelia VanDongen won the 1.9-mile race with a time of 13 minutes, 11.28 seconds. Her sister Cora VanDongen, took third with a time of 13:56.00. Other local top-10 finishers were Emerson’s Fiona St. Germain (sixth place), Sharyn Lipski of Trenton Elementary School (seventh place) and Emma Simard of Mount Desert Elementary School (10th).

Emerson’s team score of 54 placed it 44 points ahead of second-place Blue Hill Consolidated School. A total of 14 teams competed with Mount Desert placing fourth with 107 points, Pemetic Elementary School placing ninth with 240 points, Tremont Elementary School placing 12th with 399 and Trenton placing 13th with 433.

On the boys’ side, Emerson’s Liam McKernan placed third with a time of 12:16.62 to finish as the top runner locally. Pemetic’s Riley Donahue (eighth place) and Mount Desert’s Tyson Long (10th place) also finished in the top 10.

Mount Desert placed second with 129 points to finish as the top team locally. Emerson placed seventh with 231 points, Pemetic took 12th with 287 points, Trenton placed 13th with 317 and Tremont claimed 14th with 485.