Edlund downs GT Outhouse to win 1st MDI Co-Ed Softball League title

BAR HARBOR — After years of GT Outhouse dominance, the Mount Desert Island Co-Ed Softball League has a new champion.

Edlund Ironworks defeated GT Outhouse 18-9 in the league championship game last Wednesday in Bar Harbor. Edlund’s win avenged consecutive title game losses to GT in 2017 and 2018 and snapped the former champs’ streak of five straight league titles.

“We’ve wanted this for a while,” Edlund team captain Anna Edlund said. “At this point, it was like the purpose of my life was to win this game.”

Teams in the MDI Co-Ed Softball League have been chasing GT for all six years of the competition’s existence. GT beat Team Colson in the inaugural 2014 season before topping The Jackson Laboratory and Little Anthony’s the next two years to claim the first three league titles.

Then came the rise of Edlund Ironworks, which fell to a one-run loss to GT Outhouse in extra innings of the championship game two years ago. The Edlund team bounced back last year and kept pace with GT throughout the season but lost again in the title game.

“The loss two years ago hurt really bad, and then we were tied with them the whole season last year,” Anna Edlund said. “We wanted to come back with a vengeance this season.”

GT Outhouse and Edlund Ironworks stayed atop the league this year with GT finishing with the No. 1 overall seed with a record 10-2 and Edlund coming in second at 9-3. Both teams then rolled to easy wins in their respective semifinal games to set up a third straight showdown for the championship.

This time, Edlund Ironworks wouldn’t be denied. Even with its team captain out with a broken arm and another standout player, Matt Haney, unavailable, the Edlund squad scored early and often to become champions for the first time.

“It was a great feeling to say, ‘Finally, we did it,’” Edlund team member Emily Ellis said. “With Anna hurt, we wanted to go out and player our best to make her proud.”

The MDI Co-Ed Softball League originally began as a women’s league before transitioning to a co-ed model following the 2013 season. The league tries to maintain as strong a balance of men and women as possible with each team being required to put a minimum of four women on the field and in the batting order.

This year, Edlund Ironworks had the perfect balance with recent Mount Desert Island High School graduates Jon Phelps (2014), Colby Lee (2018), Owen Mild (2018) and Lindsey McEachern (2019) adding a blend of youth to the roster. Phelps and Colleen Maynard had strong offensive showings in the team’s championship game win.

Even as GT’s reign came to an end, Anna Edlund said the former champs were gracious in defeat. No championship run lasts forever, and after coming so close the previous two seasons, it was only fitting that Edlund Ironworks got over the hump this time.

“They all told us we earned it and that we were deserving champs,” Edlund said. “Even though our league can be competitive, it’s all about having fun in the end. We all get along really well.”

As the league prepares for its seventh season of co-ed play next year, it is still in search of new players. The usual seven teams — Edlund, GT, Pat’s Pizza, the Rock Stars, the Runabouts and the Somes Sounders — are likely to be back, and new blood will only serve to add to the fun.

“We want to see this league continue to grow,” Anna Edlund said. “We want to have enough women to play and for everyone to see how much fun this is. It’s a great thing we have going.”