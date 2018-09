MOUNT DESERT — The Maine Seacoast Mission is scheduled to hold its 14th annual Open Tennis Tournament Sept. 8, at Northeast Harbor Tennis Club.

The tournament will benefit the organization’s EdGE program, which offers innovative school and summertime programs between Gouldsboro and Machias. Title sponsors are Bar Harbor Bank and Trust and Wyman’s of Maine.

For more information about the tournament, contact Anna Silver at [email protected] or 288-5097.