MOUNT DESERT — The Downeast Family YMCA is hosting the annual Bill Reeve Echo Lake Swim Saturday, Aug. 11.

Swimming aficionados of all ages come to Mount Desert Island for the event.

Last year’s race drew 56 competitors. Peighton Skeate of the MDI YMCA Sharks swim team finished first in the 10-and-under group in the 500-yard swim. Britt Hulbert of Bar Harbor won her age group in the 500-yard swim and finished ninth in the 1.5 mile swim.