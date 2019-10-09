DeMuro to coach at MMA

CASTINE — After many, many years coaching swimming on Mount Desert Island, Tony DeMuro is off to the college level.

DeMuro will take over as the head coach of the Maine Maritime Academy swim team next week.

In his 19-year tenure as coach of the MDI High School swim team, DeMuro led the Trojans to eight state championships for the boys’ team and three for the girls’ team. The MDI boys are the current two-time defending state champions in Class B. He was named Coach of the Year, most recently in 2016, and the teams have earned several sportsmanship awards.

When one of the teams one a state championship, he often jumped into the pool to celebrate.

“Tony is very passionate and enthusiastic about the sport of swimming and the values that swimming offers to everybody,” MDI High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow said in the statement. “He will be missed.”

He was also an assistant football coach at MDI for several years.

Dow said the high school swim coach position has been advertised and the school hopes to fill it soon. The swim season begins Nov. 18.

DeMuro is closely connected with the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team, which he joined at age four and has helped coach in the footsteps of his father, Lenny DeMuro, who founded the program. He is still a Sharks team record holder in some events.

Sharks head coach Jim Willis said, “It will be impossible to replace Tony, but I hope that we can find someone that can continue the tradition.”