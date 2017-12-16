DaCorte college swimming success continues

BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island High School swimming standout Lydia DaCorte continued her success with Wheaton College on Friday with three event wins in meets against Trinity and Wellesley in Hartford, Conn.

DaCorte, who graduated from MDI in June, won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 58.93 seconds. She also added wins in the 100-meter butterfly and 500-meter freestyle with times of 1:00.99 and 5:24.61, respectively.

DaCorte’s wins come on the back of a two-day meet the previous weekend in which she broke school records in the 500-, 1,000- and 1,650-meter freestyles. She was named the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Co-Swimmer of the Week.

She also set numerous records during her time at MDI and was named the Penobscot Valley Conference Swimmer of the Year for the 2015-16 season.