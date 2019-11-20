Curless and FGCU Eagles end strong season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opal Curless, who graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 2016, completed a strong senior season on the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles soccer team in the conference tournament semifinals Nov. 3.

The Eagles were No. 1 seed in their conference going into the tournament. As center fullback, she played the full 90 or more minutes of all but two games this season for the Eagles.

Curless has been playing soccer since age five and was a four-year varsity player at MDI. She attended and played soccer at Syracuse University for two years before transferring to FGCU.

In high school, she also played for Acadia Fire and the FC Stars, a nationally ranked soccer team based in Boston.

In one tournament with Acadia Fire, according to her father and Acadia Fire founder Michael Curless, she played in five separate games in a single day to help the AFFC boys and girls U18 teams reach the tournament finals and helping the boys win the tournament.

Curless was selected as the All American and Gatorade player of the year as a senior at MDI High School.

She is majoring in psychology; now that her college soccer career has come to an end, she says she “looks forward to the next challenge.”