BAR HARBOR— The 2023 high school cross-country season got underway on a sun-splashed Saturday with the Ellsworth Invitational, and teams and individuals produced some outstanding performances.
Hancock County wound up going 1-2 on the boys’ team podium, with Mount Desert Island taking the team title with 64 points while Sumner tallied 76.
Orono finished third with 101 points, with host Ellsworth (107) and John Bapst (114) rounding out the top five.
Mount Desert Island was powered by senior Liam McKernan’s eighth-place finish, while all five Trojans’ scoring runners finished in the top 20.
The Trojans were the Class B North runners-up a season ago.
Sumner senior Kaleb Colson dominated the boys’ race, setting the tone for what hopes to be a season filled with top finishes.
Colson dominated the season-opening race, completing a challenging 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) course in 16 minutes, 27.22 seconds.
If that’s not enough, Colson’s performance helped lead the Tigers, who hope to be a contender in Class C this fall, to a runner-up finish among nine competing schools.
Colson was uncontested as his closest competitor, Orono junior Owen Beane, finished nearly a minute back.
Classmate Ren Salisbury also earned a top-10 finish for Sumner, finishing sixth overall.
The girls’ race was dominated by Orono senior Ruth White, arguably the state’s top female distance runner.
White completed the course in 16:55.12.
MDI, the defending Class B North regional champions, started its season with a runner-up finish, coming in just three points behind top finisher John Bapst (59-62).
Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy also tabulated 62 points, but the Trojans claimed runner-up honors by virtue of their No. 6 runner, Willa Bond, finishing in 26th place while the Shiretowners only had five runners competing.
Old Town (114) and George Stevens Academy (125) rounded out the top five.
Fiona St. Germain and Emma Simard finished 11-12 for MDI.