Cross-Country

VanDongen competes

MDI junior Amelia VanDongen competes during a race last season. 

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island has built quite a tradition in Maine's high school cross-country ranks over the years, and the Trojans have the championship hardware to prove it.

And if there's one thing that has been consistent with MDI's success over the last two decades, it's been a team-first attitude, which is something that will be featured again this school year.