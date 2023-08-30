BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island has built quite a tradition in Maine's high school cross-country ranks over the years, and the Trojans have the championship hardware to prove it.
And if there's one thing that has been consistent with MDI's success over the last two decades, it's been a team-first attitude, which is something that will be featured again this school year.
"One thing we've always talked about is working together as a team," head coach Desiree Sirois said recently. "I feel like this group right now, they're really committed to helping each other."
That's a huge thing in cross-country and vital to championship success, as even though MDI, the reigning Class B North regional champion, is welcoming back individual regional titlist Amelia VanDongen, it is pack power that is typically the difference in earning team hardware.
"I can see that motivation and that positive spirit, so it's been really good to see, which I really love," Sirois said.
VanDongen, a junior, will look to build on her strong 2022 campaign in which she won the Class B regional meet by nearly 50 seconds and was the state runner-up.
MDI, which graduated four seniors, but which is expected to reload and be a factor come October, was third as a team in Class B last fall.
MDI's boys were the Class B North runner-up a year ago and graduated regional individual champ Sam York.
While Class B North is always competitive, cross-country is always a wildcard sport where any team or individual can rise up on any given day, and Sirois keeps her focus on her Trojans, not on the competition.
During the preseason, runners kept their focus on building solid training bases to be ready for the regular-season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, which will see the Trojans and most of their Hancock County brethren compete in the Ellsworth Invitational.
Ellsworth High will also host the PVC Championship meet in October. The mid-season Festival of Champions, which always serves as a great barometer for teams and individuals, is Saturday, Sept. 30, in Belfast.
Northern Maine regionals and the state championship meet will both be in late October in Belfast.