Cross-country teams sweep Old Town sectional meet

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team enjoyed an exceptional day Saturday, sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ varsity and junior varsity races in the Old Town Invitational to bring four pieces of hardware back to the island.

Although what head coach Desiree Sirois called “reasonable temperatures” provided for good running weather, there were relatively muddy spots all around the course. That didn’t stop the Trojans, who won handily in all four races to cap off a dominant sectional meet.

“The course conditions mimicked courses of years past, making the race have a classic, retro feel,” Sirois said. “Despite the mud, [our] runners sunk in and went to work.”

In the varsity boys’ race, junior Ponce Saltysiak finished second overall for MDI with a time of 18 minutes, 2.80 seconds. Jon Genrich (fifth place), Stephen Grierson (seventh place) and Calvin Partin (10th) also finished in the top 10 of the 85-runner field.

As a team, MDI finished with 40 points to top second-place Caribou by 28. None of the other 13 teams competing finished below the 100-point mark.

On the girls’ side, Callan Eason (fifth place), Katelyn Osborne (sixth place) and Grace Munger (eighth) finished in the top 10 for the Trojans with respective times of 21:36.12, 21:42.25 and 21:58.86, respectively. Olivia Johnson (11th), Rachelle Swanson (12th), Piper Soares (16th) and Cassidy Hanscom (18th) placed in the top quarter of the field.

The team win was the second in as many weeks for the MDI girls, who won the George Stevens Academy Invitational on Sept. 20. The Trojans finished with 37 points to best second-place Orono’s 70.

MDI was utterly dominant in the JV boys’ race, recording a perfect score of 15 points to finish 38 ahead of second-place Caribou. Harley Brown won the race with a time of 19:58.36 for the Trojans, who placed six runners in the top 10 and swept the top-five runners in team scoring.

In the JV girls’ race, Sarah Weaver claimed first for MDI with a time of 24:05.13. Sophia Taylor (second place), Lexi Simard (third place), Azaria Long (fifth), Lily James (eighth) and Zoe Eason (10th) also earned top-10 finishes.

MDI’s next race will be the Festival of Champions at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Belfast.