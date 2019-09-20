Cross-country team hosts trail race

BAR HARBOR — Sixty-two runners competed in the trail race hosted Saturday by the Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team.

A new venue, Little Long Pond in Seal Harbor, was chosen for this year’s race. With the view of Bracy Cove and the Atlantic Ocean in the distance, runners competed on a 3.91-mile course looping around the pond.

“The air was cool and crisp with an ocean breeze, which signaled fall racing season had arrived,” coach Desiree Sirois said. “[The course] was a spectacular combination of natural beauty and rolling terrain.”

Members of the cross-country team and the general public ran the race together. Proceeds from the event benefit the cross-country program.

Bar Harbor’s Judson Cake was the overall race winner, finishing with a time of 22 minutes, 56 seconds. Dylan Brann of Mount Desert crossed the finish line in 23:31 to place second.

Rebeccah Geib of Mount Desert finished as the top women’s runner with a time of 26:56. MDI senior Katelyn Osborne took second on the women’s side with a time of 28:34.

The event also featured a kid’s race, which was held on a shorter loop of 1.2 miles along the pond’s boathouse and carriage roads. Tyson Long of Mount Desert was the top boys’ finisher, and Lolie Ellis came across as the No. 1 girl.

The Trojans’ first competitive meet of the 2019 cross-country season, the George Stevens Academy Invitational, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Blue Hill.