Cross-country team hosts intergenerational trail race

BAR HARBOR — Runners of all ages gathered at Mount Desert Island High School Saturday for the cross-country team’s annual trail race fundraiser.

Cross-country team member Alex Eason, who led his team last weekend in the Ellsworth Invitational meet, was first across the line in the 5K with a time of 21:46. Teammate Jacob Benson was right on his heels with 21:53.

Rebeccah Geib of Bar Harbor was the first female finisher with her time of 24:20. Geib was the women’s champion of the Flamingo Four-Miler this summer; she also competed in the Downeast Sunrise Trail Relay and the Boston Marathon this year. Neck and neck with Geib was MDI sophomore Olivia Johnson, who finished with a time of 24:21.

There were 59 participants in the 5K this year. Adult age group award winners were Christopher Saunders, Kirk Lurvey, Mike Zboray, Michael Westphal, Katrina Linscott, Jean Johnson, Terry Swanson and Candy Bachorik.

“[The team is] glad to share their home course with you,” coach Desiree Sirois said, “and are always happy to see you out on the trails.”

The kids’ trail race was a fan favorite, with 10 participants running a mile-plus course on the school’s trails. The high school team, 5K runners and participants made a tunnel to congratulate the youngest finisher, 2-year-old Lilah DeGraca, who toddled the race holding her mom’s hand.

Jay Haney was the boy’s race winner with a time of 5:42. Tyson Long was runner up with 5:44. Erin Hollis was the girl’s winner with 6:36 and Lolie Ellis was runner up with 7:07.

Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop, Acadia Corporation, Cadillac Mountain Sports, Thrive Juice Bar, Mount Dessert Bakery, Two Cats, Midtown Burger, Geddy’s and Galyn’s donated awards or gift certificates for a silent auction to support the team. MDI Athletics Boosters and parent volunteers also supported the event. Brent Barker marked the course.

The team plans to volunteer at one of the water stops at the MDI Marathon in October.