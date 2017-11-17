Cross-country runners named PVC All-Stars

BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Valley Conference All-Stars teams for the 2017 cross-country season were announced last week, and Mount Desert Island runners accounted for a significant portion of both the boys’ and girls’ team.

On the boys’ side, senior Nick Reznik, who was MDI’s top performer at last month’s state championship meet at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, was named to the first team. Freshman Finian Burns and sophomore Calvin Partin were named second-team selections, and Liam Higgins received honorable mention.

Sophomore Katelyn Osborne was named one of seven selections for the MDI girls’ team, and Louise Chaplin received second-team honors. The team had two honorable mention recipients, senior Emily Banks and sophomore Sofie Dowling.

MDI runners also made up a sizable portion of the PVC All-Academic team. Reznik, Banks, Eleanor Bridgers, Georgia Hansbury, Raisha Lipski, Corinne Simis, Stanley Grierson and Matt Perconti gave the Trojans more selections than any other team in the conference regardless of class size.

MDI Coach Desiree Sirois also received her award for PVC Coach of the Year on the boys’ side. She was announced as this year’s recipient of the award Oct. 14.