Croquet classic set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The 42nd annual Claremont Croquet Classic is underway on the lush grass courts of the historic Claremont Hotel here.

Every summer since 1976, dozens of local competitors and hotel guests have participated in the weeklong singles and doubles tournament for the chance at immortal glory for the winners and runners-up, whose names will forever be etched onto the walls of the storied hotel.

The object of the game is for a player or doubles team to get their balls through the nine wickets a total of 14 times and swing back around to the first wicket to hit the home stake. A player or team gains one stroke for each hit through the wicket. Players gain two strokes for hitting another player’s ball.

The Claremont rules include the use of four balls, blue, red, black and yellow, which are hit from the home stake in that order. A player or team either plays with the blue and black or the red and yellow balls.

Tournament play at the Claremont will continue throughout this week. Matches have a 90-minute time limit, with the exception of the final matches, which have no time limit.

Both singles and doubles finals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.