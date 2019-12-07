Crawford to resign as football coach

ELLSWORTH — Mount Desert Island High School alumnus and Ellsworth/Sumner football coach Duane Crawford announced last Wednesday that he intends to resign from his position as the team’s head coach.

Crawford, who played his high school football at MDI (Class of 1978), was as an assistant coach for the Trojans before forming the Ellsworth Football League in 2009. His 10 years at MDI included four coaching his eldest son, Tyler.

Prior to coaching Ellsworth/Sumner, Crawford was involved with MDI’s Acadian Youth Football League. He was involved in the AFL’s formation in 2001.