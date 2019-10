ELLSWORTH — The SPCA of Hancock County will hold a Jim Nobile Memorial “Howl-O-Run” 5K and Fun Walk at the Woodlawn Museum on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, and the course will be decorated with jack-o-lanterns. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 16 and under. The first 50 runners to enter will receive a free shirt. All proceeds benefit the SPCA of Hancock County.

Register at spcehancockcounty.org or contact 299-8732.