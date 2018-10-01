Conners Emerson boys win Pruett

SULLIVAN — The Conners Emerson boys cross-country team took first place at Monday’s Parker Pruett Middle School Invitational in Sullivan.

Logan Blanchette, Fisher Curran, Max Friedlander, Liam McKernan, Patrick Saltysiak, Fred Sebelin and Sam York ran for Conners Emerson, which scored 62 points as a team to edge Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School for first. Mount Desert took second with 86 points, Trenton placed eighth with 202 and Tremont claimed 10th with 231.

In the girls race Mount Desert’s Callan Eason was the top individual finisher with a time of 13 minutes, 28 seconds. Mount Desert and Conners Emerson tied for second with 67 points to finish behind Ellsworth as Pemetic (244 points) and Trenton (247) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.