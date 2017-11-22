Conference honors MDI football players

BAR HARBOR — The Big 11 All-Conference football teams will be announced Dec. 3 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, and members of the Mount Desert Island Trojans will be among those selected to the team.

On offense, Colby Lee will be honored as one of the conference’s two first-team running backs. Lee’s 1,236 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season were second only to Oceanside’s Michael Norton Jr.

Lee also was selected as a first-team cornerback on defense and was the Trojans’ Player of the Year.

Senior Adam Burdzel will join Lee as an offensive first-teamer. Burdzel helped anchor MDI’s powerful offensive line, which was key to the Trojans’ high-powered running game this season.

In addition to Lee, the Trojans will have four other selections to defensive first team. Drake Janes, Josiah Joy and Micah Hallett were selected as linemen, and Elijah Joyce was one of the conference’s four first-team linebackers.

MDI’s Andrew Phelps, Croix Albee and Gilbert Isaacs will receive second-team honors on offense. Phelps helped the Trojans control the game in the air on the ground as quarterback, and Albee bounced back from a leg injury that kept him out much of the season by scoring two touchdowns and four 2-point conversions in the team’s 54-13 win over Waterville on Oct. 7.

Elsewhere, Abrahm Malloy and Jake Ritter are set to receive honorable mention. Hallett, Josiah Joy and James McConomy are among those players receiving All-Academic honors.