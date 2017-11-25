BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School has three coaching openings after varsity volleyball Coach Richard Grant and junior varsity volleyball Coach Michael Curry stepped down for work-related reasons earlier this month.

Grant, a Harrington native, coached his first year of varsity volleyball this past season and led the Trojans to a 9-6 record and a berth in the Class B quarterfinals. Curry spent three years as JV coach.

The Trojans also have an opening for a JV tennis coach listed on the team’s website. The team’s previous coach was Sarah Klopp.

Anyone interested in any of these positions should contact Athletic Director Bunky Dow at 288-5011, ext. 3327 or [email protected]