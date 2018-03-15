BAR HARBOR — A group of former Mount Desert Island High School football players has established a GoFundMe account for a “victory bell” honoring former Head Coach Mark Shields.

The account, which was created by Andrew Leiser, seeks to raise enough money for a large, gold bell “in honor of the years of dedicated service and personal sacrifice of Coach Shields.” Shields retired in January after leading the Trojans to back-to-back regional title appearances, including the school’s first regional championship in 2016.

The account, which was approved by Athletic Director Bunky Dow, had raised $1,050 of its $8,000 goal as of Tuesday evening. Search for “Coach Shields Victory Bell” on gofundme.com.