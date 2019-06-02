Club soccer victory

MENDON, Mass. — Mount Desert Island High School freshman Lelia Weir’s Dutch Soccer Academy club team took home first place Monday at the GPS Memorial Day Tournament.

Weir, an All-Penobscot Valley Conference selection for the MDI varsity girls’ team last fall, competed along with DSA teammates Addi Laslie and Paige Sawyer of Ellsworth. The team went 5-0 in one of the tournament’s toughest brackets.

DSA’s first-place finish was the second in the past 12 months for the freshman trio, which also won the Maine State Premier League title last June.