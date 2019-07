SOUTHWEST HARBOR — This year’s Claremont Classic is scheduled for Aug. 11-17 at the Claremont Hotel.

This year will mark the 28th edition of the annual croquet tournament, which features double-elimination singles and doubles tournaments. Last year’s winners were Will Fox (singles) and Mark Hitchcock and Florin Neacsu (doubles).

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call 244-5036.