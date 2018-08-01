Circus summer camp set

BAR HARBOR — The Sellam Circus School, founded by Sellam El Ouahabi and Amity Stoddard, is offering a circus arts day camp in a big-top tent at the College of the Atlantic’s athletic fields from Monday, July 30, to Friday, Aug. 17.

The camp is open to students from ages 8 to 18. Each weeklong session will run Monday through Friday. Camp days will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Students in the day camp will have the chance to learn juggling, partner acrobatics, static trapeze, aerial silks and more.

“Circus is not just for those who want to be a performer; it’s for every person, every walk of life, every age,” El Ouahabi said. “It’s about creating a connection between your own mind and body, and a connection to those around you. Circus has always been about bringing people together to celebrate their unique gifts, and at the same time, to find common ground.”

Stoddard grew up in the mid-coast Maine region and has been working to bring circus back home. She has worked with a variety of touring circuses and circus arts programs, including the Big Apple Circus and Cirque du Soleil. El Ouahabi discovered his love for the area while working for Circus Smirkus, a youth circus in Southern Maine.

Visit thesellamcircus.com.