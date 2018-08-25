Cheerleading clinic set

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School fall cheerleading squad plans to host a cheer clinic Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. – noon.

The event is open to all students from grades 1-8. Participants will learn a variety of routines and stunts and will also receive complimentary T-shirts and bows.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. Cost is $15 for one child and $25 for siblings.

To ensure proper shirt size, contact head coach Missy Leland via email at [email protected] or 460-6303.