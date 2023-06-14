BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletic director Bunky Dow announced late last week that longtime cheer coach Missy Leland would be stepping down from her position with immediate effect.
“After 20-plus years as the cheering coach at MDI, Missy Leland is stepping down,” Dow wrote in an email to members of the media. “Missy has been an excellent coach, with her teams always in the running for the State Championships, and a very strong supporter of the sport of cheering in the State of Maine and will be sadly missed.”
Leland explained the reason for her departure as a need to focus on her day job of running a local business.
“As most know, I co-own the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton. And as much as I’ve tried to make it work, the restaurant takes up a lot of my time,” Leland told the Islander. “Although coaching has been a huge part of my life, something I’ve loved doing, running my own business has always been a dream and it needs all my attention right now.”
The MDI cheer program racked up back-to-back top-10 finishes in the state in Class B in 2018 and 2019 before shutting down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team returned in 2022 but were then forced to cancel their season this winter due to a lack of participation.
Despite stepping down from her leadership role, Leland hopes to still be involved in the cheer scene on the island in some way or another.
“I hope to volunteer either at MDI and/or other cheer programs in the area when I can,” Leland explained. “I will def[initely] miss it, I bleed green! I’m very thankful for all the support Mr. Dow and the school have shown me over the years.”
The school will now begin the search for a new cheer coach ahead of the coming season. Dow says the position will be posted “very soon.”
“I wish the very best for the future of MDI cheer and look forward to getting out and supporting them whenever I can,” said Leland. “I also have nieces that cheer and look forward to having the time to get to their events.”