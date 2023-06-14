Cheering

MDI cheer

Missy Leland was a part of MDI’s cheer program on and off for over 20 years as both an athlete and coach.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletic director Bunky Dow announced late last week that longtime cheer coach Missy Leland would be stepping down from her position with immediate effect.

“After 20-plus years as the cheering coach at MDI, Missy Leland is stepping down,” Dow wrote in an email to members of the media. “Missy has been an excellent coach, with her teams always in the running for the State Championships, and a very strong supporter of the sport of cheering in the State of Maine and will be sadly missed.”