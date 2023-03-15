Cheering

AYS Aces in Florida 2023

The AYS Aces after winning a competition in Springfield, Mass., that secured their bid to The Quest in Florida. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNY SAUNDERS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The AYS Aces, Acadian Youth Sports’ cheer squad, finished in second place in their division at The Quest this weekend, a national recreational cheer championship held at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex on March 10 and 11.

The team performed well on day one of the competition, coming out ahead of all their competition in the semifinal round.

Tags

Recommended for you