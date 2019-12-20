Cheer team to start season

BAR HARBOR — The start of the Mount Desert Island High School cheer season is just over two weeks away with the first meet set for Jan. 4.

MDI will compete in the Maine Cheer Coaches Association Showcase at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Ellsworth High School. The meet will pit the Trojans against other teams from throughout the state.

Future meets include the Big East championships (Jan. 11 at Hermon High School) and the Penobscot Valley Conference championships (Jan. 18 at Presque Isle High School). The regional championships will be held Jan. 25 at the Cross Insurance Center with the state championships at Feb. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Missy Leland is entering her third season as the team’s head coach. Team members are Adriana Ellis, Makayla Eversole, Kasey Jordan, Macey Jordan, Sarah King, Azaria Long, Marina Parsons, Natalie Rechholtz, Abigail Strout and Madeline Tibbetts.