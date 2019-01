ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School competition cheer team took sixth place at Saturday’s Big East Conference championships at Ellsworth High School.

The meet was the first of four championship meets for MDI. The Trojans finished ahead of John Bapst, Orono, Washington Academy and Foxcroft.

MDI’s next meet will be the Penobscot Valley Championships, which will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. The Trojans will be competing at Hermon High School.