Catch the turkey 5K

BAR HARBOR — On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, the Mount Desert Island YMCA will present the Catch That Turkey 5K. A YMCA volunteer will act as the “turkey,” and it will be the responsibility of the racers to try and outrun the fast fowl to the finish line. All participants who beat the turkey will have their names entered into a drawing for a cake.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m., and race-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Adult entry costs $20, and entry for kids ages 12 and under costs $5.This is a family-friendly race open to all ages as well as walkers and runners.

Canned goods and other nonperishable food items for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry will be accepted at the race. To register for the race, stop by the YMCA on Park Street or sign up online at www.mdiymca.org.