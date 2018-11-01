Thursday - Nov 01, 2018
Anne Kneeland of Bar Harbor ran the Rolling Bones 5K Saturday dressed as the White Rabbit. Her daughter Tess, dressed as Alice in Wonderland, rode along in a stroller.

Cat, dino win race

November 1, 2018 by on Running & Cycling, Sports

BAR HARBOR — Saturday’s rain held off long enough for the 33 participants in the annual Rolling Bones 5K to keep their fur — and other costume elements — dry.

Dressed as a cat, Rebecca Geib of Bar Harbor was the first across the line, with a time of 20:45. Geib has had a strong season, winning the Cadillac to Katahdin virtual run and finishing first in her age division and first among Mount Desert Island women in the MDI Marathon.

On Geib’s heels was Dylan Brann of Bar Harbor, the 2016 Rolling Bones champion, with a time of 21:03. He ran the race this year in an inflatable dinosaur costume — though by the end of the course, the dino’s head was flapping behind him like a hoodie hood.

Logan Blanchette, 13, stayed true to the race name and ran in a skeleton suit. Elissa Chesler was a moose. Anne Kneeland dressed as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, pushing her daughter Tess in a jogging stroller and holding up a vintage pocketwatch as she crossed the finish line.

Rolling Bones used to be the final race in the Eden Athletics Points Series, but this year the series extends through the FBC Fall Trail Race Nov. 3 in Sullivan, the Veterans’ 4-Miler Nov. 11 in Ellsworth and the Millinocket Half Marathon Dec. 8. Eden Athletics runners get points for races that they participate in throughout the year beginning with the Flat Top 5K in March.

 

Rolling Bones 5K

2018 Results

1        Rebecca Geib        Bar Harbor 20:45

2        Dylan Brann                  Bar Harbor 21:03

3        Gareth Howell      Mount Desert       22:02

4        Zac Gilhooley       Bar Harbor 22:19

5        Bailey Bishoff      Ellsworth    22:41

6        Stephen Whalen   Tremont      22:58

7        Christopher Heel  Mount Desert       24:25

8        Veronica Chumbe Bass Harbor         24:28

9        Erik Knickerbocker        Hampden    24:28

10      Kate Foley  Bar Harbor 24:34

11      Lisa Tweedie        Bar Harbor 24:51

12      Lisa Kearns Franklin      25:12

13      Dave Lebel  Northeast Harbor 26:29

14      Susan Kolakowski         Mount Desert       26:31

15      Michael Madell     Bar Harbor 26:54

16      Logan Blanchette Bar Harbor 27:07

17      Sarah Nuener       Bar Harbor 27:12

18      Nicholas Tolman  Bar Harbor 27:13

19      Pamela Beam       Seal Cove   28:35

20      Tamera Murphy   Trenton       29:14

21      Joris Korstanje     Bar Harbor           29:30

22      Elizabeth Williams         Hancock     29:42

23      Sirawit Wongluengon    29:44

24      Susan Bean Mount Desert       29:49

25      Rebecca Mantelli  29:54

26      Elissa Chesler       Bar Harbor 32:30

27      Anne Kneeland     Bar Harbor 32:55

28      Robin Emery        Lamoine      34:05

29      Amanda Mowery Franklin      35:50

30      Tom Murphy       Ellsworth    35:50

31      Lynda Millar        Bar Harbor 38:42

32      Cheryl Murphy    Ellsworth    56:22

33      Jamie Tate Copeland     Bangor        56:22

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander
Liz Graves is managing editor of the Islander. She's a California native who came to Maine as a schooner sailor.lgraves@mdislander.com
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

Related Posts