Cat, dino win race

BAR HARBOR — Saturday’s rain held off long enough for the 33 participants in the annual Rolling Bones 5K to keep their fur — and other costume elements — dry.

Dressed as a cat, Rebecca Geib of Bar Harbor was the first across the line, with a time of 20:45. Geib has had a strong season, winning the Cadillac to Katahdin virtual run and finishing first in her age division and first among Mount Desert Island women in the MDI Marathon.

On Geib’s heels was Dylan Brann of Bar Harbor, the 2016 Rolling Bones champion, with a time of 21:03. He ran the race this year in an inflatable dinosaur costume — though by the end of the course, the dino’s head was flapping behind him like a hoodie hood.

Logan Blanchette, 13, stayed true to the race name and ran in a skeleton suit. Elissa Chesler was a moose. Anne Kneeland dressed as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, pushing her daughter Tess in a jogging stroller and holding up a vintage pocketwatch as she crossed the finish line.

Rolling Bones used to be the final race in the Eden Athletics Points Series, but this year the series extends through the FBC Fall Trail Race Nov. 3 in Sullivan, the Veterans’ 4-Miler Nov. 11 in Ellsworth and the Millinocket Half Marathon Dec. 8. Eden Athletics runners get points for races that they participate in throughout the year beginning with the Flat Top 5K in March.

Rolling Bones 5K

2018 Results

1 Rebecca Geib Bar Harbor 20:45

2 Dylan Brann Bar Harbor 21:03

3 Gareth Howell Mount Desert 22:02

4 Zac Gilhooley Bar Harbor 22:19

5 Bailey Bishoff Ellsworth 22:41

6 Stephen Whalen Tremont 22:58

7 Christopher Heel Mount Desert 24:25

8 Veronica Chumbe Bass Harbor 24:28

9 Erik Knickerbocker Hampden 24:28

10 Kate Foley Bar Harbor 24:34

11 Lisa Tweedie Bar Harbor 24:51

12 Lisa Kearns Franklin 25:12

13 Dave Lebel Northeast Harbor 26:29

14 Susan Kolakowski Mount Desert 26:31

15 Michael Madell Bar Harbor 26:54

16 Logan Blanchette Bar Harbor 27:07

17 Sarah Nuener Bar Harbor 27:12

18 Nicholas Tolman Bar Harbor 27:13

19 Pamela Beam Seal Cove 28:35

20 Tamera Murphy Trenton 29:14

21 Joris Korstanje Bar Harbor 29:30

22 Elizabeth Williams Hancock 29:42

23 Sirawit Wongluengon 29:44

24 Susan Bean Mount Desert 29:49

25 Rebecca Mantelli 29:54

26 Elissa Chesler Bar Harbor 32:30

27 Anne Kneeland Bar Harbor 32:55

28 Robin Emery Lamoine 34:05

29 Amanda Mowery Franklin 35:50

30 Tom Murphy Ellsworth 35:50

31 Lynda Millar Bar Harbor 38:42

32 Cheryl Murphy Ellsworth 56:22

33 Jamie Tate Copeland Bangor 56:22