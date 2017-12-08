Carroll at Thomas

BAR HARBOR — Molly Carroll, a Mount Desert Island High School graduate, led the Thomas College women’s team with 18 points in the team’s North Atlantic Conference victory over Johnson State on Dec. 2 in Waterville.

Carroll graduated from MDI in 2015 and has played baseball, soccer and basketball for Thomas during her time at the school. As a sophomore last fall, she was named a second-team selection to the NAC All-Conference soccer team as a defender.

As a junior at MDI, Carroll helped lead the Trojans to their first regional championship in 11 years. She is a Southwest Harbor native and is majoring in psychology.