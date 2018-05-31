ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Relay for Life event, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society planned for Saturday, June 2, starting at 11 a.m., includes a new 5K race.

The Tread Purple 5K begins and ends at the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School track.

The Relay for Life event also includes a Survivor Walk and memorial ceremony with luminaria. This year’s relay will have a “carnival for a cure” theme, including carnival games hosted by relay teams, a bounce house, karate demonstrations and more.

The American Cancer Society provides support to the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and patients with rides to and from medical treatment locations in Lewiston, Portland and Boston.