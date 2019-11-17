Candage scores in collegiate debut

ORONO — Former Mount Desert Island High School standout Maddy Candage started her Maine Maritime Academy career Saturday, scoring four points and one rebound in the Mariners’ season opener against Wheaton College at the University Maine.

Candage, a 2019 MDI graduate, earned a start in the game and played a total of 17 minutes. MMA lost the game 79-73.

Candage graduated in June and was a member of MDI’s Northern Maine championship-winning team last season. She averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior.